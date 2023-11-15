Vikings designate Nick Mullens to return from IR

The Vikings may have another option at quarterback when they take on the Broncos this weekend.

Minnesota has opened Nick Mullens' practice window, designating the quarterback to return from injured reserve.

Mullens has been out with a back injury.

With Kirk Cousins out due to a torn Achilles, Joshua Dobbs is likely the team's starting quarterback through the rest of the season. But Mullens projects to be Dobbs' backup whenever he's healthy enough to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Rookie Jaren Hall missed last week's game with a concussion, but could return for Week 11. Practice squad QB Sean Mannion was elevated to be Dobbs' backup in Week 10.