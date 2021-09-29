The Vikings could get some help for their offensive depth as soon as this week.

Minnesota announced on Wednesday that the team has designated running back Kene Nwangwu and receiver Dan Chisena to return from injured reserve.

Both players now have a 21-day window to practice where they do not count against the 53-man roster. If they’re not activated to the 53-man roster by the end of the window, they will remain on IR for the rest of the season.

The Vikings selected Nwangwu in the fourth round of this year’s draft out of Iowa State. He suffered a knee injury in Minnesota’s first preseason game back in August. With Dalvin Cook dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s win over Seattle, the Vikings could likely use some extra depth at running back — though Alexander Mattison rushed for 112 yards.

Chisena appeared in 14 games as a rookie last year, receiving all his snaps on special teams. He recorded six total tackles and a fumble recovery in 2020.

The Vikings play the Browns at home this week.

Vikings designate Kene Nwangwu, Dan Chisena to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk