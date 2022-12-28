Vikings designate Irv Smith Jr. for return from IR

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. could be back in the Vikings lineup before their season is over.

Smith was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, so he could join the team in the playoffs even if he doesn’t get on the field in the final two regular season games.

Smith has been out since Week Eight with an ankle injury. The Vikings traded for T.J. Hockenson after Smith was injured and he’s taken on a big role in Minnesota with 52 catches in eight games with the team.

The Vikings also activated running back Ty Chandler from injured reserve. They had an open roster spot, so they did not need to make a corresponding move.

