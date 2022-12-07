Vikings designate Cameron Dantzler and Ty Chandler to return from IR

The Minnesota Vikings are getting healthier each week and the cornerback room is about to get some much-needed fortification. On Wednesday morning, the Vikings designated cornerback Cameron Dantzler and running back Ty Chandler to return from injured reserve.

CB Cam Dantzler and RB Ty Chandler have been designated for return; returned to practice. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 7, 2022

The move opens up the 21-day practice window for both players before they must be added to the active roster or placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Dantzler suffered a high ankle sprain against the Washington Commanders in week nine and was placed on injured reserve quickly thereafter.

Chandler broke his thumb in the Vikings’ week five game against the Chicago Bears. He didn’t see any snaps on offense but was a key special teamer.

Dantzler is expected to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions and Chandler’s timeline is still unknown.

