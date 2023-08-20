Vikings defensive PFF grades vs. Titans
Week two of the preseason is in the books as the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16.
The best part of the preseason is gaining context for what the back end of the roster is set to look like. They play more snaps in the preseason than they will once the regular season starts barring injury.
One of the easiest ways to get a synopsis of a player’s performance is the grades from Pro Football Focus. It doesn’t tell the entire story, but it does give a baseline for their performance.
Here are the offensive PFF grades for the Vikings against the Titans.
Top 5 overall
NT Sheldon Day: 90.5
ILB Wilson Huber: 69.6
DE Ross Blacklock: 67.6
OLB Curtis Weaver: 67.4
NT T.J. Smith: 63.5
Bottom 5 defense
OLB Benton Whitley: 33.0
CB Kalon Barnes: 42.5
NT Calvin Avery: 43.8
OLB Andre Carter II: 47.0
DE Esezi Otomewo: 48.7
Top 5 run defense
CB Kalon Barnes: 71.8
DE Ross Blacklock: 69.9
S Theo Jackson: 69.2
NT T.J. Smith: 66.9
OLB Luiji Vilain: 66.1
Bottom 5 run defense
OLB Benton Whitley: 29.2
CB Andrew Booth Jr.: 44.9
NT Calvin Avery: 46.1
S Lewis Cine: 46.2
CB Joejuan Williams: 52.3
Top 5 coverage
ILB Troy Dye: 69.7
CB Joejuan Williams: 67.3
CB Andrew Booth Jr.: 63.7
S Lewis Cine: 61.5
OLB Benton Whitley: 61.0
Bottom 5 coverage
CB Kalon Barnes: 30.9
OLB Andre Carter II: 42.7
ILB Ivan Pace Jr.: 44.3
ILB Troy Reeder: 54.7
ILB Abraham Beauplan: 54.8
Top 5 pass rush
NT Sheldon Day: 93.7
ILB Ivan Pace Jr.: 81.3
OLB Andre Carter II: 66.1
OLB Benton Whitley: 61.4
OLB Curtis Weaver: 61.3
Bottom 5 pass rush
DE Esezi Otomewo: 50.5
NT T.J. Smith: 52.3
OLB Luiji Vilain: 52.3
DE Ross Blacklock: 52.7
ILB Troy Dye: 53.1
