Vikings defensive PFF grades: Best and worst from the loss to the Lions

The Lions offense mostly picked apart the Vikings defense on Sunday, like when Detroit QB Jared Goff found WR Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-winning score.

The Vikings defense has some work to do. Here are the best and worst players from that side of the ball from Week 14:

Just a note: Players on this list needed to play at least 15 snaps in the game against the Lions in order to qualify.

Best of defense

Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

1. CB Cameron Dantzler: 80.9

2. LB Blake Lynch: 76.6

3. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 74.8

4. S Harrison Smith: 70.9

5. DT Michael Pierce: 70.0

Analysis: Dantzler definitely had a big day. He had two passes defended and an interception. Lynch had two sacks and a forced fumble. Overall, this list makes a lot of sense.

Worst of defense:

Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

DT Sheldon Richardson: 56.2 CB Bashaud Breeland: 50.4 S Xavier Woods: 43.4 LB Nick Vigil: 37.1 DT James Lynch: 29.5

Analysis: Lynch played just 16 snaps, but he didn’t register a tackle or hurry during that performance. Vigil had a QB hit, but for the most part, I didn’t really notice him out there.

