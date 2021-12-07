Vikings defensive PFF grades: Best and worst from the loss to the Lions
The Lions offense mostly picked apart the Vikings defense on Sunday, like when Detroit QB Jared Goff found WR Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-winning score.
The Vikings defense has some work to do. Here are the best and worst players from that side of the ball from Week 14:
Just a note: Players on this list needed to play at least 15 snaps in the game against the Lions in order to qualify.
Best of defense
1. CB Cameron Dantzler: 80.9
2. LB Blake Lynch: 76.6
3. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 74.8
4. S Harrison Smith: 70.9
5. DT Michael Pierce: 70.0
Analysis: Dantzler definitely had a big day. He had two passes defended and an interception. Lynch had two sacks and a forced fumble. Overall, this list makes a lot of sense.
Worst of defense:
DT Sheldon Richardson: 56.2
CB Bashaud Breeland: 50.4
S Xavier Woods: 43.4
LB Nick Vigil: 37.1
DT James Lynch: 29.5
Analysis: Lynch played just 16 snaps, but he didn’t register a tackle or hurry during that performance. Vigil had a QB hit, but for the most part, I didn’t really notice him out there.
