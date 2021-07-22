Vikings defensive line ranked 14th by PFF

Minnesota’s defensive line will look a lot different than it did last season. The Vikings will presumably have Michael Pierce and Danielle Hunter ready to go for Week 1. The team also signed Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson in free agency.

The interior will be much better. A healthy Hunter should also improve the edge rushing. But PFF isn’t too impressed with the unit just yet.

Ben Linsey, who works for PFF, ranked each defensive line in the NFL. He tabbed the Vikings as No. 14 overall. Linsey wrote:

“Pierce and Tomlinson both rank in at least the 83rd percentile of interior defenders in run-defense grade over the past four seasons. The recent addition of Sheldon Richardson also gives them a more viable pass-rushing threat on the interior than either Pierce or Tomlinson. It still remains to be seen whether they have enough pass rush outside of what Hunter is able to provide.”

Linsey’s last point is a fair one — the Vikings have a big hole at the defensive end spot opposite Hunter. However, that void could be filled through free agency, or maybe even by switching to a 3-4.