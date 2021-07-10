Vikings’ defensive end spot listed among most important NFL positions up for grabs

The Vikings have revamped their roster, putting a bounce-back season well within reach. Maybe Minnesota can even make a deep playoff run.

However, there are still some openings on the roster, the most important of which is on the defense. The defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter remains a need, one that Bleacher Report considers among the most important positions up for grabs in the NFL.

Maurice Moton of B/R wrote:

“The Minnesota Vikings’ subpar pass rush hurt their defense last year. The team ranked in the bottom five in sacks (23) and quarterback pressures (116), giving up the fourth-most points and the sixth-most yards. Danielle Hunter missed the entire 2020 campaign with a neck injury, and though he’s set to return, the Vikings shouldn’t rely solely on him to generate pocket pressure.”

While there are some interesting contenders for the position currently on the roster, the Vikings could improve the defensive end group by going out and landing an edge rusher in free agency. Let’s see if the team does that, or just goes with the players it currently has on the depth chart.