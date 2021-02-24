Vikings go defensive end, safety and OT in Draft Wire’s latest mock draft

Minnesota has glaring weaknesses, which were revealed throughout the 2020 season. The Vikings defense needs more work than the offense, if the 7-9 showing this past season was any indication.

Our friends at Draft Wire have Minnesota filling some key needs for the team on the defensive side of the ball. Luke Easterling, who writes for Draft Wire, tabbed Minnesota to take Michigan DE Kwity Paye and UCF S Richie Grant.

Easterling also had the Vikings taking Cincinnati OT James Hudson with the third-round pick the team acquired from Baltimore.

With those picks, one could glean a hypothetical offseason plan for the Vikings. S Anthony Harris seems like he will most likely have to sign elsewhere and Riley Reiff could be a possible cap casualty. As for defensive end, that’s a big need regardless of what Minnesota does with its players currently on the roster.