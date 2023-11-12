Vikings defense showing off versatility vs. Saints

Accord to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the Minnesota Vikings held the Saints to their season-low in points in the first half (3) despite blitzing at their lowest rate this season.

Vikings held the Saints to 3 points in the first half with their lowest blitz rate (18.8%) in any half of a game this season, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 12, 2023

When NFL fans think of this Minnesota defense, more specifically defensive coordinator Brian Flores, they think of blitzing and getting to the quarterback.

Flores is showing that there is more to his defense than just blitzing the quarterback down after down.

With that, he is showing the maturation and effectiveness that is the 2023 Vikings defense.

During this four-game win streak, the Minnesota Vikings have been sixth in total EPA allowed, and it has felt that way.

Danielle Hunter leads the league in sacks, Byron Murphy has started to make more plays in the passing game and guys like Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus have stepped up and become important cogs.

This Minnesota defense continues to improve as they continue to play from week to week.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire