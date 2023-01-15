Vikings defense allows 267 yards, trails 17-14 at halftime vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings started off the Wild Card game against the New York Giants really strong but sputtered until the two-minute warning as they go into halftime down

The first drive was a well-orchestrated 12-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a Kirk Cousins quarterback sneak. The offense looked ready to play, but the defense looked otherwise once Daniel Jones hit the field.

The Giants torched the Vikings’ defense throughout the first half for 267 yards. The silver lining is the Vikings did get a stop on the Giants’ third possession which lasted 20 plays for 85 yards.

Jones has been torching the Vikings like he’s prime Aaron Rodgers. He completed 12-16 for 143 yards and a touchdown along with 10 carries for 71 yards. The Vikings need to start defending Jones like Rodgers: play coverage and rush him with contain to prevent him from escaping the pocket.

The defense looked lost and abysmal until the end of the first half. They couldn’t get pressure, the secondary was falling down and tackling was suspect. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell looked lost with his play calling and there were minimal adjustments until it felt like it was too late.

The Giants get the ball to start the second half and if the Vikings want to win this game, they will need to tighten up on defense.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire