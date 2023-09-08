Vikings defender added to final injury report

The Minnesota Vikings had two names on the injury report on Thursday and luckily enough saw them both come off of it on the final injury report on Friday. Unfortunately, it also saw the addition of outside linebacker Marcus Davenport, who is listed as questionable.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Davenport injured his ankle during practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday because of it. Head coach Kevin O’Connell described it as a “little bit of a tweak.”

The way Brian Flores projects to run his defense has Davenport as a key cog. He and Danielle Hunter will be moved around all across the defensive line to take advantage of different weaknesses with different pressure packages.

If Davenport can’t go, Patrick Jones II will likely get most of his snaps.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire