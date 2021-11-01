Vikings DE Danielle Hunter questionable to return to Cowboys game

The Vikings pass rush has come a long way since 2020.

By some metrics, Minnesota had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season. This season, the group has improved to become one of the best pass-rushing units in the league. Danielle Hunter has been a big reason why.

Hunter returned from a neck injury that left him sidelined all of 2020. Hunter has been great in 2021 so far: he has six sacks and 10 QB hits.

But Minnesota may be without its top pass rusher for the rest of the Week 8 game in Dallas. Hunter sustained a shoulder injury during the Sunday night matchup. The Vikings announced that the defensive end is questionable to return.

Danielle Hunter (shoulder) is questionable to return — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2021

At the time this article was published, the Vikings led the Cowboys 10-3. The Minnesota defense is off to a hot start. So is Vikings WR Adam Thielen. At 3-3, Minnesota could use this game to help turn its season into something special.