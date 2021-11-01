Vikings DE Danielle Hunter to officially miss rest of 2021

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is feared to have suffered a torn pec in the Week 8 game.

Later in the day, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer made that news official: Hunter has a pec injury and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Hunter left the Week 8 game against the Cowboys with a shoulder injury. The edge rusher was originally ruled questionable, only to be downgraded to out during the contest.

This is a massive blow to not only the Vikings defense, but the overall team’s chances of turning the season around and making the playoffs in 2021.

Danielle Hunter will miss the rest of the season with a pec injury, Coach Zimmer has announced. 🙏🙏 @DHunt94_TX pic.twitter.com/BXc1fxeQ5o — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2021

Hunter missed all of 2020 with a neck injury. The pass rush fell off in Hunter’s absence last year. Now, Everson Griffen, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II and most likely others will have to prevent that from happening again.

Minnesota elevated DE Kenny Willekes for Week 8. He could get signed to the active roster now. There is also a possibility that Minnesota makes a trade to shore up the defensive end spot opposite Griffen. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 3 p.m. C.T.