Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to reworked deal

Pass rusher Danielle Hunter was unhappy with his contract. Now, he’s happy . . . or happier.

Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. It’s a win-win with Hunter getting significant money sooner than later, while the Vikings get Hunter to report.

Hunter, 26, is expected to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday.

Hunter gets $5.6 million due as a signing bonus this year, according to Rapoport. The Vikings now owe Hunter an $18 million roster bonus the fifth day of the league year in 2022.

So Minnesota will have a decision to make next March: Pay Hunter $20 million or so for 2022, release him or sign him to a new deal.

Hunter had expressed dissatisfaction with his contract, which runs through 2023, because of the annual new-money average of $14.4 million.

Hunter earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2019 after making 14.5 sacks in each season. He has 54.5 sacks since the Vikings made him a third-round choice in 2015. But he missed all of the 2020 season because of a neck injury.

