Vikings, Dalvin Cook break off contract talks

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will apparently play out his contract.

Cook and the Vikings broke off contract talks on Tuesday, NFL Network reports.

That means Cook is poised to play this year on a $1.3 million salary and then hit free agency in 2021. He’ll be highly motivated to turn in a good year, with a second contract on the line next year.

The problem for Cook next year, however, will be that the likely reduced salary cap will make it harder for him to get a big contract, from the Vikings or any other team. The Vikings can also use the franchise tag to keep Cook from shopping himself to the highest bidder.

Cook is coming off the most productive season of his three-year career, having rushed for a career-high 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also catching a career-high 53 passes for 519 yards.

