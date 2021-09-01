Griffen, Browning, Abdullah among Vikings’ 24 players cuts; more moves ahead

A series of injuries — and what might be nothing more than a high-profile procedural move with Everson Griffen — shaped the Vikings' effort to cut their roster down at the end of the preseason, as they arrived at a 53-man group that figures to go through more changes later this week.

The Vikings waived receiver Chad Beebe, offensive lineman Dru Samia, quarterback Nate Stanley and safety Luther Kirk with injury designations, setting the four players up to rehab on the team's injured reserve list. Sources said Beebe suffered a foot injury in Friday night's preseason finale in Kansas City that will sideline him for four months, likely ending the injury-riddled receiver's time in Minnesota. Samia, according to a league source, is dealing with a fairly significant hamstring issue that triggered his release with an injury designation. He was unavailable for the final two preseason games.

More than two hours after the league's roster cut deadline, the Vikings announced their initial 53-man roster, and revealed they had released Griffen eight days after they'd signed him to a one-year deal.

But because the NFL carried over a rule it established in 2020, allowing teams to keep veterans on their 16-player practice squads, Griffen could return to the roster shortly — either on the practice squad or on the active roster, if the Vikings try to cut a player like Jalyn Holmes and slip him through to the practice squad after the initial flurry of roster moves. League sources said on Tuesday evening they expected the Vikings would bring Griffen back to the roster, calling the move purely procedural.

Quarterback Jake Browning, guard Dakota Dozier and running back Ameer Abdullah were also among Tuesday's cuts.

Browning, who took the No. 2 reps during training camp, is expected to land back on the practice squad should he clear waivers. Browning was believed to be the only quarterback on the Vikings' preseason roster vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dozier played every offensive snap at left guard last season, but coaches decided quickly in camp that third-year lineman Oli Udoh would replace him in the lineup. The veteran is expected to stay in Minnesota on the practice squad.

And though Abdullah's veteran status means he becomes a free agent immediately, the Vikings could look to bring him back. A source said Tuesday that rookie running back Kene Nwangwu, who hasn't played since hyperextending his knee in the preseason opener, would likely be placed on short-term injured reserve Wednesday.

The Vikings cut defensive end Hercules Mata'afa, though a source said they are interested in bringing him back to their practice squad. Mata'afa, who's been with the team since 2018, had 2 1/2 sacks last year after the Vikings re-signed him, but appeared to be sliding down the defensive line depth chart during training camp this year.

Running back A.J. Rose Jr., receiver Myron Mitchell and offensive lineman Zach Bailey are also candidates for the Vikings' practice squad after being cut Tuesday, sources said.

The team could again have a new long snapper after releasing Andrew DePaola, whom it signed last November to replace Austin Cutting.

The Vikings' initial 53 players won't all necessarily be on the Week 1 roster. General manager Rick Spielman and company are monitoring cuts around the league for ways to improve depth, whether at quarterback, tight end, linebacker, offensive line or safety.

One new wrinkle in 2021 involves vaccinations; a five-day testing period is required before unvaccinated players can join a new team, while vaccinated players need one negative test.

"We're still trying to find the best football players," head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. "At this time, it becomes a business. You've got to find who you think can help you throughout the season. We tell these guys when they come in, 'You're not just competing for our team, you're also auditioning for 31 other teams.'"

Vikings cuts

G Dakota Dozier

QB Jake Browning

G Dru Samia

RB Ameer Abdullah

DE Everson Griffen

WR Chad Beebe

QB Nate Stanley

OL Zack Bailey

CB Tye Smith

LB Tuf Borland

S Luther Kirk

WR Myron Mitchell

DE Hercules Mata'afa

RB A.J. Rose Jr.

LS Andrew DePaola

FB Jake Bargas

TE Zach Davidson

S Myles Dorn

G Kyle Hinton

DE Hercules Mata'afa

CB Parry Nickerson

WR Whop Philyor

DE Kenny Willekes

TE Shane Zylstra