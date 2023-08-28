Vikings cut offensive tackle, linebacker

The Minnesota Vikings have continued their cuts on Sunday evening. After releasing linebacker Tanner Vallejo, the Vikings cut offensive tackle Jarrid Williams and inside linebacker Wilson Huber. NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero reported the moves.

The Vikings brought in Williams on August 3rd when they moved on from offensive lineman Bobby Evans, who spent two different stints with the Vikings over the last nine months.

Williams played in 51 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams during the preseason.

Huber was brought in as an undrafted free agent immediately after the 2023 NFL draft. College teammates with fellow inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., Huber didn’t shine nearly as bright. He played 89 snaps on defense along with 50 on special teams.

The inside linebacker spot was one that had positions up for grabs and Pace found a way to grab one of those spots. Huber now hopes for a spot on the practice squad.

The Vikings are now down to 87 players on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire