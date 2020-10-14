Vikings cut Hercules Mata’afa, sign Jordan Brailford

The Vikings waived defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa on Tuesday, the team announced.

Mata’afa, 25, played three games. He saw action on 18 defensive snaps and made one tackle.

Mata’afa played six games in 2019 and totaled one tackle, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

The Vikings added defensive end Jordan Brailford in a corresponding move.

Minnesota signed Brailford off Washington’s practice squad. Washington drafted him in the seventh round in 2019.

The Vikings also announced they signed Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad and protected kicker Chase McLaughlin from another team signing him off their practice squad.

