The Vikings signed pass rusher Everson Griffen last week. He did not make their initial 53-player roster.

The Vikings released Griffen on Tuesday.

Griffen spent 10 years with the Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent last offseason. The Cowboys traded him to the Lions during the 2020 season.

Griffin, 33, made 74.5 sacks, 355 tackles, 190 quarterback hits and nine forced fumbles in his time in Minnesota. He totaled six sacks in 14 games last season.

The Vikings also announced they released running back Ameer Abdullah, long snapper Andrew DePaola, offensive guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Tye Smith.

Minnesota waived offensive tackle Zack Bailey, fullback Jake Bargas, linebacker Tuf Borland, quarterback Jake Browning, tight end Zach Davidson, safety Myles Dorn, offensive guard Kyle Hinton, defensive end Hercules Mata'afa, receiver Myron Mitchell, cornerback Parry Nickerson, receiver Whop Philyor, running back A.J. Rose, Jr., defensive end Kenny Willekes and tight end Shane Zylstra.

They waived/injured receiver Chad Beebe, safety Luther Kirk, offensive guard Dru Samia and quarterback Nate Stanley.

Vikings cut Everson Griffen, Ameer Abdullah originally appeared on Pro Football Talk