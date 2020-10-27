Vikings cut Brett Jones

The Vikings released center Brett Jones on Tuesday, the team announced.

Jones played 18 snaps on special teams in five games with the Vikings this season. He signed Sept. 18 after an injury to guard Pat Elflein, whom the Vikings designated to return to practice Monday.

Elflein underwent surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament.

Jones, 29, played 16 games for the Vikings in 2018-19 after a trade from the Giants.

He played 30 games, with 14 starts, in two seasons with the Giants after two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

The Vikings also announced Tuesday they cut linebacker Cale Garrett from the practice squad. They signed cornerback Marcus Sayles to take Garrett’s spot on the practice squad.

Minnesota protected kicker Chase McLaughlin on its practice squad this week, preventing another team from signing him.

