The Vikings currently have four picks in the 2023 NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings season came to an abrupt stop on Sunday when they lost 31-24 to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. This leaves the team focused on the offseason, including the NFL draft.

The Vikings are slated only to have four picks in the NFL draft and a projected two compensatory picks.

First Round (#24) technically pick 23 since the Miami Dolphins forfeited their pick

Third Round (#88)

Fourth Round (#119) from Detroit in T.J. Hockenson trade

Fifth Round (#159)

Sixth Round (TBD) projected compensatory pick

Sixth Round (TBD) projected compensatory pick

The Vikings made a plethora of moves in the past season, which resulted in them not having a full selection of draft picks this season.

Traded their second-round pick in addition to 2024 third and fourth-round picks for Hockenson and Detroit’s 2023 and 2024 fourth-round picks.

Traded their original 2023 fourth-round selection to move up in last year’s draft to select cornerback Akayleb Evans.

Traded their original sixth-round pick for defensive lineman Ross Blacklock.

Traded their original seventh-round pick back in 2021 for defensive ends. Stephen Weatherly

In addition to the trades they made, the Vikings are projected to receive two compensatory picks from the NFL for former safety Xavier Woods, who signed with the Carolina Panthers, and former center Mason Cole, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Vikings would have received a compensatory pick for tight end Tyler Conklin, who signed with the New York Jets, but that will be offset by the signing of defensive lineman Harrison Phillips this offseason.

The Vikings will need to be very smart about how they utilize their limited draft capital this offseason, as there are many holes to fill on this roster. There is a long way to go until the NFL Draft, but don’t be surprised if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah trades back from their first-round selection to gain more picks throughout the draft.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire