Vikings cruise to win over Loggers, clinch state berth

May 13—Box Score

At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 23, LOGGERS 0 (5 inn.)

Wishkah Valley 000 00 — 0

Mossyrock (13)53 2X — 23

MOS Pitching — Cournyer 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K; Rashoff 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K. Highlights — Schultz 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 4 R; T. Schwartz 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R; Gerard 1-2, BB, 5 R, 2 SB

For the second straight season, the Mossyrock softball team is heading to the state tournament.

This year's group punched its ticket, and earned a trip to the district title game, with a dominant 23-0 victory over Wishkah Valley on Monday.

As the final score indicates, it was all Mossyrock from the first pitch. After Erin Cournyer pitched a 1-2-3 top of the first, the Vikings (9-6) scored 13 runs in the bottom half.

Cournyer struck out three straight to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, and the Vikings added five more before adding five more across the third and fourth innings.

Maci Rashoff pitched three no-hit innings to seal the deal.

All in all, the Vikings needed just six hits to score all of their runs, as they drew 21 walks and were hit by five pitches. As a team, they actually only recorded 15 official at-bats.

Chesney Schultz went 2 for 2 at the plate, driving in four and scoring four more. Taylor Schwartz also went 2 for 2, and she drove in three and scored a pair, while Hadleigh Gerard scored five times.

Mossyrock will take on Naselle in the district title game on Thursday in Montesano. The Vikings defeated the Comets 12-2 and 14-1 in the two teams' previous meetings this spring.