What can the Vikings do to create some draft leverage?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's comments two weeks before the NFL draft and finds someone who is looking to create leverage by trying to convince the league that Minnesota isn't locked in on one quarterback. How much that is true — and how well he can convince teams — remains to be seen.

6:00: Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan checks in from Augusta where he is covering The Masters.

13:00: Soccer writer Jon Marthaler joins Rand for the latest on Minnesota United. The Loons are off to a good start this season but once again they are without Emanuel Reynoso under strange circumstances.

31:00: The return of KAT?

