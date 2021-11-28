Vikings make a couple roster moves

With Minnesota’s safety depth in question, the Vikings made a sensible practice squad elevation.

The team elevated S Myles Dorn via COVID-19 replacement. The Vikings also elevated DT T.J. Smith. Minnesota ruled safeties Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus questionable for the Week 12 game, which it announced on Friday.

The Vikings are shoring up depth at a key position by signing DT T.J. Smith. Minnesota had to place DT Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this week. He has yet to be activated off the list.

The Vikings need Armon Watts to have a big day in the absence of both Tomlinson and Michael Pierce. Sheldon Richardson could also use a breakout performance in San Francisco.

Both the Vikings and 49ers are 5-5. Minnesota is an underdog heading into the matchup. But the Vikings have pulled off upsets before. Just look at the last two weeks.