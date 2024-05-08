Vikings could be in a wait-and-see approach on the LG position

Outside of the quarterback position, the only real question mark on the Vikings’ offense is their offensive line — the left guard more specifically. Minnesota opted not to re-sign Dalton Risner after signing him after Week 3 of the 2023 season.

As things stand right now, Minnesota has four starters on its offensive line and there is controversy surrounding LG. The Vikings returned Ben Brandel and signed Dan Feeney during free agency, and the two of them are expected to battle it out.

But are those two starting-caliber offensive linemen on a team that could win now? Andrew Krammer with the Star Tribune suggests the Vikings might look back into Risner’s direction, but after they see how things shake out during training camp.

The Vikings did not move to bring back Risner, who started 11 games last season after signing in September. But that doesn’t mean they won’t after seeing how the left guard spot shakes out this summer. The most experienced options are currently Blake Brandel and Dan Feeney. Outside of using a second-round pick on right guard Ed Ingram in 2022, this Vikings regime has not allocated big resources to the interior O-line.

Risner, himself, has been a bit confused in recent weeks as to why he’s still unsigned by any team. He took to social media stating that he’s started in 73 games in five seasons. Risner has barely been hurt and he’s started for three different teams. The former Vikings’ guard says he’s not hunting for a money bag, but he wants a starting guard’s contract.

Just In case anyone was wondering… I’ve started 73 games over 5 years in the league… missing only 4 games due to injury… earning the starting spot amongst 3 different coaching staffs… I’ve never asked for a bag, simply just a starting guard contract. — Dalton Risner (@Dalton_Risner66) March 12, 2024

So what does that look like? Minnesota traded away Ezra Cleveland to Jacksonville last season and he just signed a new contract with the Jaguars for three years, $ 24 million. He is due a little over $9 million in 2024.

If that’s our base, are the Vikings willing to pay Risner around $9 million? The new Minnesota regime hasn’t placed a ton of significance on the interior offensive line, but more on the tackles.

It’s worth monitoring the left guard battle this offseason and if Risner remains unsigned, it’s also worth the Vikings looking back toward the Risner well once again.

