Vikings could be getting an important depth piece back for playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings recently placed right tackle Brian O’Neill on injured reserve this week after he partially tore his Achilles in the Week 17 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers. After placing O’Neill on injured reserve, the Vikings went out and signed tackle Bobby Evans to the practice squad to help shore up the tackle position. It’s to be determined if the Vikings will elevate Evans to the active roster, but it’s a good insurance move nonetheless.

In addition to signing Evans, the Vikings may be getting back a key depth piece as head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Wednesday that tackle Blake Brandel could be back in time for the playoffs.

#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said there is optimism on getting tackle Blake Brandel back for playoffs. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 4, 2023

Brandel was placed on injured reserve earlier this season when he tore his MCL vs. the Detroit Lions. He has filled in for an injured Christian Darrisaw a few different times this season. In those games, Brandel has allowed 13 pressures and seven sacks. While Brandel has typically played left tackle in college and now in the NFL, there is a chance the Vikings could try and utilize him at right tackle with O’Neill out for the season.

Currently, all indications are that Oli Udoh will take over for O’Neill. Getting Brandel back for the playoffs is important, as he’s played well enough when called upon. The hope is that no one else gets hurt, but in the event Udoh or Darrisaw go down, having Brandel will be an added bonus as playoffs near.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire