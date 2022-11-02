The Vikings could get flexed into Sunday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings currently only have one primetime game remaining this season and that is on Thanksgiving night against the New England Patriots.

As the season progresses, both Sunday and Monday Night Football have an opportunity to flex new games into the primetime slot due to games thought to be great before the season don’t have the same sizzle that they expected them to have.

With the Vikings set to host the Dallas Cowboys in week 11, the Vikings could see their game flexed into primetime. It it currently scheduled at 3:25 central time on CBS.

#Vikings (6-1) Nov. 20 home game vs. Dallas (6-2) is on the list of games eligible to be flexed. It's now set for CBS at 3:25 p.m. (CBS also has Chiefs at Chargers then). The Sunday night game on Nov. 20 is Cincinnati at Pittsburgh. But Vikings-Cowboys would be more attractive. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 2, 2022

With the primetime game on that Sunday night being the Bengals taking on the Steelers, the Vikings and Cowboys could end up being an attractive matchup.

As the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson mentions above, the other game that could be flexed is the Chiefs taking on the Chargers, but there is a strong likelihood that the network protected that game so it might not be able to be flexed.

The decision to flex any game before week 18 needs to come at least 13 days ahead of time, meaning we would know by Monday, November 7th if the game were to be moved to the Sunday night slot.

