The Vikings could be the first home underdog at 8-1 in nearly 50 years

The Minnesota Vikings opened up as a two-point underdog to the Dallas Cowboys this upcoming Sunday per Tipico Sportsbook and it could make history.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, if the Vikings remain an underdog, it would be the first time since 1976 that a home team with an 8-1 record or better would be an underdog that had it’s starting quarterback.

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are currently +1.5 at home vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, it would be the first time since 1976 that a team 8-1 or better (that started its regular quarterback) was a home underdog — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) November 17, 2022

It feels like the Vikings are getting a little too much disrespect from the sportsbooks, but the Cowboys are a very good football team and will present a very tough challenge for the Vikings.

There is still time for the line to shift in the Vikings favor, but it would be asking a lot to see the line shift by more than two points at this point in the week.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire