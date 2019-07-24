Vikings work out cornerback Orlando Scandrick

The Vikings are going to be short at cornerback for half the season, after the second suspension of Holton Hill. So they took a look at some experienced depth Wednesday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings worked out veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

The 32-year-old Scandrick spent last year with the Chiefs, and remains a solid option as a slot corner.

The longtime Cowboys cornerback could offer the Vikings some help there, even with all the high draft picks the Vikings have invested at the position in recent years (first-rounders Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes,Mike Hughes, along with second-rounder Mackensie Alexander).