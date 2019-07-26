Vikings work out cornerback Morris Claiborne

The Vikings have one cornerback on the PUP list and another facing half a season of suspensions, so looking at depth at the position seems normal.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings worked out veteran Morris Claiborne Friday.

The 29-year-old Claiborne visited the Giants this offseason, but hadn’t found a home. He spent the last two years with the Jets after his first five years in Dallas.

The Vikings also brought in cornerback Orlando Scandrick this week, as they keep tabs on the depth at the position.

With Mike Hughes on the physically unable to perform list and Holton Hill facing a pair of four-game suspensions, the Vikings are trying to stay ahead of any perceived need.