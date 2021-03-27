Vikings continue to bolster CB group

The Vikings ranked 25th against the pass last season.

For a coach like Mike Zimmer who prides himself on his defensive backfield, that was frustrating.

Heading into 2021, it’s clear the team has made it a priority to bolster that group.

The Vikings started by signing veteran Patrick Peterson. They continued that by bringing back nickelback Mackensie Alexander, who spent last season with the Bengals.

The team now has a core of those two, Jeff Gladney, Cam Dantzler and Mike Hughes, which certainly puts the team in a much better position than they were in last season.

The Vikings still have to address the safety spot opposite Harrison Smith after Anthony Harris signed with the Eagles. We could see the Vikings address that position with one of their 10 draft picks, or the team could perhaps test one of those corners at safety.

Even with that hole, Vikings fans have to feel much better about their secondary than they did a year ago.