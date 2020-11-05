Vikings continue to be banged up at cornerback

Quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t return to the Lions until Sunday. When he does, he may like what he sees on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

The Vikings continue to have a rash of injuries at cornerback. On Wednesday, three didn’t practice: Cameron Dantzler (concussion), Mark Fields (chest), and Holton Hill (foot). Harrison Hand also was limited, with a hamstring injury.

The good news, if there is any, is that Kris Boyd didn’t appear on the list at all. He suffered a cramp last in Sunday’s win over the Packers.

The other healthy corners are Jeff Gladney and Chris Jones.

As long as the offense clicks, a suffocating defense becomes less important. Still, with Sunday’s game between the 2-5 Vikings and 3-4 Lions arguably representing a de facto elimination game, Minnesota needs as many of its players as possible healthy and ready to go.

