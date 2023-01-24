Vikings complete interview with Sean Desai

The Vikings have completed an interview with Seahawks assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, the team announced.

The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Ed Donatell, who they fired Thursday.

The Minnesota defense was one of the worst in franchise history finishing the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and 31st in yards allowed (388.7).

The Vikings interviewed Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen on Monday. They have requested an interview with Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores.

Desai, the associate head coach/defense for the Seahawks, also has drawn interest from the Dolphins. He was on the Browns’ list, too, before they hired Jim Schwartz.

Desai began his NFL coaching career with the Bears in 2013 as a defensive quality control coach. He earned a promotion to safeties coach (2019-20) and then served as defensive coordinator in 2021.

