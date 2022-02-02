Vikings complete interview with Patrick Graham

The Vikings completed an interview with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Tuesday at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

He first met with the Vikings on Saturday. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are the other candidates getting second interviews with the team. Harbaugh’s interview is set for Wednesday morning.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans removed his name from consideration for the job on Monday.

Graham has spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Giants and has 13 years experience coaching in the NFL. He spent one year with Brian Flores as the defensive coordinator with the Dolphins in 2019.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll has discussed keeping Graham on his staff if Graham doesn’t get the job in Minnesota.

