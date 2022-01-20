The Vikings completed an interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the team announced Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Vikings conducted a virtual interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the other NFL assistant to interview with the Vikings in their search to replace Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings have conducted six virtual interviews with G.M. candidates to replace Rick Spielman.

Moore, who has four years of NFL coaching experience, has spent the past three seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. He led the top-ranked total offense and top-ranked scoring offense in 2021, though they managed only 17 points and 307 yards in the wild card loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Moore, 33, is a former Boise State and NFL quarterback who joined Dallas’ coaching staff in 2018 as the quarterbacks coach. He quickly was promoted to offensive coordinator.

During Moore’s time leading the offense, the Cowboys have had five players named to a combined seven Pro Bowls.

Vikings complete interview with Kellen Moore originally appeared on Pro Football Talk