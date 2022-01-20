Vikings complete interview with Glenn Cook for G.M.

The Vikings have completed another meeting for their G.M. vacancy.

Minnesota announced the team interviewed Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook on Thursday.

Cook has worked for the Browns since 2016 first as the team’s assistant director of pro scouting. He was promoted to his current position in 2020.

He also spent time as a Packers pro scout from 2012-2015 and a Colts scouting assistant from 2011-2012.

Cook is the eighth interview the Vikings have conducted and the second the team announced on Thursday, joining Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.

