The Vikings’ search for a General Manager continues to move right along.

Minnesota announced on Tuesday that the club had completed an initial interview with Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown.

Brown has been with Philadelphia since 2017, beginning his time with the team as the assistant director of pro scouting. He was then promoted to director of pro scouting in 2019 before moving into his current role in 2021.

Brown has also spent time with the Colts and Jets in the pros.

Brown is the second candidate Minnesota has interviewed from the Eagles, as the club also talked to Philadelphia’s vice president of football operations, Catherine Raîche.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, John Spytek, and Monti Ossenfort have also received confirmed interviews for Vikings G.M.

Vikings complete interview with G.M. candidate Brandon Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk