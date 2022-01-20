Vikings complete interview with Eliot Wolf

The Vikings have finished their seventh interview for General Manager.

Minnesota announced on Thursday that the club completed an interview with Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf for the vacancy.

Wolf has spent the last two seasons in his role with the Patriots. Before that, he was the Browns’ assistant General Manager for two years.

The son of former Packers G.M. Ron Wolf, Eliot came up in the Packers organization, starting there in 2004 as a pro personnel assistant. He worked his way up to director of football operations in 2016 and was a candidate to succeed Ted Thompson as the club’s G.M. But that job ultimately went to Brian Gutekunst.

Wolf has also interviewed with the Bears for their vacancy at General Manager.

The Vikings fired Rick Spielman on January 10.

