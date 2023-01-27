Vikings complete interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job

The Vikings completed an interview with Steelers assistant Brian Flores for their open defensive coordinator position, the team announced Thursday.

The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Ed Donatell, who they fired last week.

The Minnesota defense was one of the worst in franchise history, finishing the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and 31st in yards allowed (388.7).

The team also has interviewed Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai, Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine.

Flores just completed his first season as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Steelers.

He also had an interview with the Cardinals for their head coaching job and for the defensive coordinator jobs with the Browns and Falcons.

Flores’ NFL career includes work in the Patriots personnel department and as an assistant. The Patriots won four Super Bowls during Flores’ time with New England (XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII). He also was head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-21.

