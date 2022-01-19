Vikings complete G.M. interview with Chiefs executive Ryan Poles

The Minnesota Vikings have completed their interview with Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager vacancy.

Poles is also being pursued by the Chicago Bears and New York Giants for their G.M. vacancies as well.

Poles has been with the Chiefs since 2009 when he joined the team as a player personnel assistant. He was eventually promoted to college scouting administrator in 2013, director of college scouting in 2017 and then assistant director of player personnel in 2018.

The Vikings have already conducted interviews with Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Philadelphia Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown, and Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche.

They have also requested interviews with New England Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook.

The Vikings are looking for a replacement for Rick Spielman, who was let go after 10 seasons as general manager earlier this month.

