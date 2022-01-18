Vikings complete G.M. interview with Eagles VP Catherine Raîche

Monday has been a busy day for the Minnesota Vikings in their search for a new general manager.

The team announced Monday night they have completed an interview with Philadelphia Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche.

Raîche was the third person interviewed for the position by the Vikings on Monday along with Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek.

The Vikings have also requested interview with New England Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Browns executive Glenn Cook, Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Raîche came to the Eagles from the Canadian Football League, where she had spent five years working for the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts. She joined the Alouettes as a coordinator of football administration in 2015 before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2017. She left the team after that season to join the Argonauts as their director of football administration, where she served for two years before making the jump to the NFL.

Susan Tose Spencer is the only woman to ever hold a general manager position. in the NFL. She held the role from 1983-85 after being promoted by her father, team owner Leonard Tose.

