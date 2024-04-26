Vikings complete draft-day trade for ex-Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (L) was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI

DETROIT, April 25 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings completed a trade with the New York Jets on Thursday, acquiring the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and using it to obtain former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings sent the No. 11 overall pick, a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round selection to the Jets in exchange for the No. 10 pick and a sixth-round pick.

McCarthy was the fifth quarterback selected in the first round. The former Wolverines star, who won a national title in January, completed 72.3% of his throws for 2,991 yards, 22 scores and four interceptions last season. He totaled 44 touchdowns and just nine interceptions over his final two seasons with the Wolverines.

The Jets used the No. 11 pick to select former Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.