Vikings, Colts headed to overtime tied 36-36

The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime.

It’s now 36-36 and the game is headed to overtime in Minnesota.

If the Vikings get the victory, it would be the largest comeback in NFL history.

There’s reason to think Minnesota would have won the game in regulation if not for a massive officiating error in the fourth quarter. With the Vikings down 36-28, running back Deon Jackson fumbled a carry up the middle. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan picked up the loose ball and ran it back to the end zone — but the officials had ruled Jackson down by contact instead of letting the play run.

A replay review showed Jackson had clearly fumbled, so Minnesota got the ball. But the touchdown did not count. And Sullivan was issued a 15-yard penalty for removing his helmet on the field as he was — understandably — extremely upset about the blown call.

But the Vikings still tied it up with Dalvin Cook taking a screen pass 64 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Kirk Cousins connected with tight end T.J. Hockenson in the middle of the end zone to tie the game with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter.

