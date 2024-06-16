Vikings coaching staff see ‘untapped potential’ in Sam Darnold

Whenever a team signs a veteran quarterback, knowing they will draft one in the same year, it does so with a plan in mind. For the Minnesota Vikings, that plan is for both short-term and long-term success at the quarterback position, and in turn, the team as a whole.

During free agency, the team signed veteran Sam Darnold away from the San Francisco 49ers. The former third-overall pick has hopped around the NFL looking for a good home, and the Vikings’ coaching staff believes they can be that.

Not only do they think they are a good home for the former USC Trojan, but they believe they can muster some ‘untapped potential’ from him.

Yes, the team drafted J.J. McCarthy tenth overall in this year’s NFL draft, but they don’t want to rush him. On SportsCenter, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the team hopes “he can play the entire season” in 2024.

The schedule itself is very tough for the Vikings in 2024 so letting the rookie quarterback wait is an ideal scenario. In the NFL, though, it’s seldom that plans go as they should, so while the team hopes for it, they need to and are expected to do their best to keep McCarthy ready.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire