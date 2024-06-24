Vikings coaches looking for Jalen Nailor to step up as WR3

Whether it’s Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings have set their quarterback up for success in the 2024 season. They’ve given whoever is at the helm one of the best wide receivers in the league, Justin Jefferson, a bright young receiver in Jordan Addison, and one of the best all-around running backs in Aaron Jones. They’ve protected him with a high-quality offensive line.

Then you add in the fact that they have one of the most quarterback-friendly head coaches in Kevin O’Connell and will have a top-flight tight end added to the mix when T.J. Hockenson returns from injury. Suffice it to say, there aren’t many question marks on the Vikings offense. One area there is a significant question, though, is at the third wide receiver spot.

The Vikings could look to the free agent market to answer this question. A number of options are still available, including former Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. But the Vikings have been hesitant to dip into that market yet. According to ESPN’s Minnesota Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert, it’s because they’re hoping to see a step up from in-house option Jalen Nailor.

The coaching staff seems to have confidence in Nailor, with O’Connell saying:

Jalen has always been a guy that when he’s healthy and on the field, he shows up on every single opportunity he’s gotten… That’s our challenge to him. Sometimes things are out of your control, and we understand that, but for him to take that next step, we’re going ton need to see him out there a lot as part of that group

Nailor was the Vikings’ sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and has shown flashes of talent in his two seasons with the team. However, his biggest issue has been his inability to stay healthy. In two seasons with the Vikings, he has only taken 160 snaps and has 12 receptions for 208 yards and just a single touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire