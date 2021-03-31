Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about why the team focused on defense in free agency

After a 7-9 season, the Vikings had plenty of pressing needs this offseason. Most of the holes on defense have been filled in free agency.

The offense was pretty good last season, but the defense struggled to get stops. Minnesota has tried to change things by going out and landing players like DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson and S Xavier Woods.

Mike Zimmer talked about the team’s defensive focus this offseason:

“I’m not used to that level of performance from one of our groups … the offenses have changed so much in the last four or five years, it’s time that we need to do some things differently and change and adapt,” Zimmer said, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Minnesota will have to address most of its other needs through the NFL draft. That includes offensive line, a position group that has been inconsistent for the team. Based on the team’s acquisitions thus far, the Vikings are betting that their offense’s production stays relatively the same, while the defense improves. Let’s see if that happens.