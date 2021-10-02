Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about facing Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Minnesota held a stellar quarterback in Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to just an average game in Week 3.

Though the Vikings have an easier test in Browns QB Baker Mayfield this week, the Cleveland quarterback is still more than capable of picking apart an NFL defense. Mike Zimmer talked about Mayfield on Sunday:

“He gets to his reads and gets the ball out pretty quick,” Mike Zimmer said of Mayfield. “When it’s not there, he’s a scrambler. He’ll take off and go. A lot of quarterbacks, they’ll come inside the pocket or outside the pocket. With him, you don’t really know. Hopefully, we can get the routes covered, then we’ve got to worry about him scrambling.”

Mayfield is coming off a pretty average day against the Bears, throwing for 246 passing yards and just one touchdown. But Mayfield is the kind of quarterback who can oftentimes play mistake-free football. The Vikings have to make sure that doesn’t happen in Week 4.