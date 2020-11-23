Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about Harrison Smith’s hit that was ruled a penalty

Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who was ejected from the Texans game for using his helmet to initiate contact, found himself at the forefront of a serious penalty call once again.

Smith hit CeeDee Lamb as the Cowboys wideout attempted to haul in a pass. The Minnesota safety was given a 15-yard personal foul, which sparked a debate about whether the hit was clean or not.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer weighed in:

“I think the hit [by] Harrison Smith was clean,” Zimmer said, via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “There were a lot of those things, but that’s not why we lost. But there were a lot of those things today, I thought.”

Zimmer had a stronger of a statement in regards to the call in Houston, saying Smith has “never been a dirty player. They told me the league office ejected him. Want to give us a penalty? Give us a penalty but don’t eject him,” per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.