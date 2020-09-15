Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about Kirk Cousins getting sacked for a safety

The Vikings got a big goal line stand against the Packers in the first half, forcing a turnover on downs.

But when Minnesota got the ball back, Green Bay wasted no time putting points on the board. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander came off the edge untouched, sacking Kirk Cousins and forcing the safety. It was mostly Green Bay after that.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talked with reporters about the play.

“What I was told was that the corner thought it was a run so he just kept coming, but we have a guy responsible for him, but I’m not going to mention who it would be. And he didn’t see him,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Here’s a replay of the sequence:





Cronin suggested that it’s possible Thielen should’ve chipped or broken quickly off his route on the play action pass.

Looking at the play, there are definitely some likely candidates about who was assigned to block Alexander, but Zimmer being close-lipped about it means we might never truly know for sure.